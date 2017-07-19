Grandmother who kidnapped 3 kids from Upstate may be in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Grandmother who kidnapped 3 kids from Upstate may be in Columbia

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Left to right: Jushaun Hill, Jahleel Hill and Rashid Hill (Source: SCSO) Left to right: Jushaun Hill, Jahleel Hill and Rashid Hill (Source: SCSO)
Connie Sanders and 2005 Dodge Caravan (Source: SCSO) Connie Sanders and 2005 Dodge Caravan (Source: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to find three kids who were taken by their grandmother may be in the Columbia area, according to Sheriff Chuck Wright. 

The children, 7-year-old Jushaun Hill, 6-year-old Jahleel Hill and 8-year-old Rashid Hill, were allegedly taken by their grandmother, 49-year-old Connie Littlejohn Sanders, who drove her daughter, Sharita Richardson, to Virginia College on Hwy. 29 so she could enroll in school on Wednesday, according to media reports

Sanders and the children were last seen in a 2005 Dodge Caravan with North Carolina tag EDC2235. 

