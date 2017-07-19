Grandmother who kidnapped 3 kids from Upstate may be in Columbia

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is working to find three kids who were taken by their grandmother may be in the Columbia area, according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The children, 7-year-old Jushaun Hill, 6-year-old Jahleel Hill and 8-year-old Rashid Hill, were allegedly taken by their grandmother, 49-year-old Connie Littlejohn Sanders, who drove her daughter, Sharita Richardson, to Virginia College on Hwy. 29 so she could enroll in school on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Sanders and the children were last seen in a 2005 Dodge Caravan with North Carolina tag EDC2235.

