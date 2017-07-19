FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the Midlands

A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands. (Source: First Alert Weather)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Sumter, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon and Kershaw counties until 3:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Privateer SC, Saint Matthews SC, Gadsden SC until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VA6k29f1pd — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 19, 2017

These storms could produce winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. Hail and wind damage is possible in these areas.

