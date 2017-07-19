Several people hit by vehicle while attending Columbia graveside funeral service

Several people who were attending a graveside service on Thursday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.

Columbia Police say between eight and ten people were hurt around 1:30 p.m. when an elderly man ran into them with his car at the cemetery on Leesburg Road near Interstate 77.

None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly said several of the injured people were treated on the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment. "We cannot tell if there's initial intent," Kelly said. "We will try to get information from him shortly."

Kelly said investigators have yet to determine if the man hit the people on purpose or if it was an accident. He will be questioned after he receives medical care.

#TheCFD assisting RCEMS @ColumbiaPDSC at 800blk of Leesburg Rd where a vehicle has reported to have struck multiple pedestrians #scnews — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 19, 2017

Multiple injuries at Greenlawn cemetery after a vehicle collision. Working to gather additional information. Victims taken to hospital. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 19, 2017

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Columbia Police Department, Richland County EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

Commenting on the severity of the injuries, Kelly said, "It could have been a whole lot worse."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

