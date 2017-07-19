Exclusive: Two female lions new to Riverbanks, waiting to meet male lion Zuri

The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
The home, located at 4302 Colony West Drive in the Houston suburb is gated and has a mannequin dressed in western garb at the door. Doesn't that sound inviting?!More >>
The home, located at 4302 Colony West Drive in the Houston suburb is gated and has a mannequin dressed in western garb at the door. Doesn't that sound inviting?!More >>
The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two.More >>
The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Sumter, Richland, and Kershaw counties until 3:30 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Sumter, Richland, and Kershaw counties until 3:30 p.m.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Thursday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Thursday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Two new African female lions, have just recently been put on exhibit, but you may be surprised to learn they’ve actually been at the zoo for the past seven weeks.More >>
Two new African female lions, have just recently been put on exhibit, but you may be surprised to learn they’ve actually been at the zoo for the past seven weeks.More >>