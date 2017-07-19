Source: Ex-USC coach Chad Holbrook offered new head coaching job, but offer up in the air

Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook appeared to have a new job lined up after his resignation from the Gamecocks earlier this season.More >>
Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook appeared to have a new job lined up after his resignation from the Gamecocks earlier this season.More >>
When you head over to the South Carolina Pro-Am at Heathwood Hall, you never know who will show up to play.More >>
When you head over to the South Carolina Pro-Am at Heathwood Hall, you never know who will show up to play.More >>