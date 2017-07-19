Source: Ex-USC coach Chad Holbrook offered new head coaching job, but offer up in the air

Chad Holbrook, the former USC coach, was offered the College of Charleston job. (Source: GamecocksOnline.com)

Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook appeared to have a new job lined up after his resignation from the Gamecocks earlier this season.

But now, he may not.

A source close to the situation says Holbrook was offered the head coaching job at the College of Charleston and began final contract discussions and negotiations on Tuesday.

However, the situation hit a snag when, according to the source, CofC president Glenn McConnell changed his mind on the deal.

"Chad was offered the job and was told he could tell his family, which he did, and the final contract discussions were going on yesterday -- internally -- and then all of a sudden the president changed his mind," the source said. "They don't know where things stand right now."

Officials at the college have not released a statement on the matter.

