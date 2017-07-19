Ex-USC coach Chad Holbrook hired by the College of Charleston

Chad Holbrook will become the College of Charleston's new head baseball coach. (Picture source: WIS)

Former University of South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook has a new job.

Sources close to the family tell WIS Holbrook will be the new head baseball coach at the College of Charleston.

Holbrook resigned from the Gamecocks in early June.

Contract discussions, which have been described to WIS as a "roller coaster ride," have been taking place for about a week.

Earlier this week, Holbrook's move to the Lowcountry appeared to be a done deal as Holbrook was offered the job and began final contract discussions and negotiations on Tuesday.

However, the situation hit a snag when, according to the source, CofC president Glenn McConnell changed his mind on the deal. "Chad was offered the job and was told he could tell his family, which he did, and the final contract discussions were going on yesterday -- internally -- and then all of a sudden the president changed his mind," the source said.

Now, it appears McConnell has changed his mind again, according to the source, and Holbrook is his man.

Officials at the college have not released a statement on the matter.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.