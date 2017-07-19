UPDATE: I-77 reopens in area where construction workers found body in ditch

Construction workers in an area around Interstate 77 made a ghastly discovery Wednesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Ryan Kelly)

Construction workers in an area around Interstate 77 made a ghastly discovery Wednesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's department spokeswoman Lt. Brittany Jackamonis says those workers were near a ditch in the northbound lane of I-77 near mile marker 19 when they found the body of a deceased male around 10:45 a.m.

The sheriff's department was quickly called to the scene where they are currently in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

No word on if they expect foul play.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.