Two sentenced after guilty pleas in 2015 Midlands bank robbery

A pair of Kershaw County men will spend the next several years in jail in connection with a 2015 armed robbery in Bethune.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Yancey Kevon Wilson, 23, and Randy Jones, Jr. 23, both pleaded guilty to various charges surrounding the robbery of a Sandhills Bank branch in Bethune on June 23, 2015.

Wilson was given 220 months in jail along with 5 years of supervised release while Jones was given 136 months in jail with 5 years of supervised release. Both have also been ordered to pay back the money they stole from the bank.

Kershaw County deputies arrested Wilson and Jones two days after the robbery at a car wash in Lugoff. Prosecutors say DNA evidence was found on clothing worn during the robbery which was later discarded.

Prosecutors also say they recovered cell phone text messages that showed Wilson and Jones planned the robbery in advance.

