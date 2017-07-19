Multiple jurisdictions led on chase following shoplifting case, assault of Walmart employee

Police across multiple jurisdictions were taken on a multi-city chase in Lexington County following a shoplifting incident and an assault, officials say.

The chase started in Lexington where a loss prevention officer at a Walmart was assaulted by a suspect who is believed to be involved in a shoplifting case. That person fled the store in a car with two others, investigators said.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department pursued the car, but were soon joined by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department.

The chase ended a short time later when the car crashed into a pole and overturned on Walden Street, police said.

It was at that point, authorities said, two of the people inside the car ran off into a nearby wooded area. The third person was apprehended, but not charged.

At this time, the suspects remain on the loose. If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

