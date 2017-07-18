Milwaukee Bucks guard shows off skill at SC Pro Am

When you head over to the South Carolina Pro-Am at Heathwood Hall, you never know who will show up to play.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Khris Middleton donned a road uniform and logged a few minutes at the summer showcase.

“I came up here a couple of years ago with my cousin,” Middleton said. “I told the guy, if I ever come back up here, I was going to play. An opportunity presented itself. So, I said why not just come out here and play and try to have fun.”

Middleton gave the crowd two of the more memorable highlights of the night. With two seconds left, Middleton converted a 4-point play to force overtime in the 7:15 p.m. contest. In the extra period, Middleton secured the win for his team.

“I’m just having fun,” Middleton said. “The summer’s all about working on your game and trying new things and that’s what I came out and tried to do. I wanted to come out here and compete with some of the guys and have fun and just tried to enjoy it.”

Middleton finished the contest with 36 points and became the first NBA player to compete in the SC Pro Am in its six-year history.

It took us 6yrs to get a current NBA player to play in the @scproam but thanks to @Khris22m of the Milwaukee Bucks, tonight it happened pic.twitter.com/9t0uunDbQ6 — Carey Rich (@TheCaptain_03) July 19, 2017

While the experience was fun for Middleton, it was also a chance for him to work with younger players who hope to one day play with or against Middleton in the NBA.

“Anytime I come out here to practice with them, they’re going to come at me,” said Middleton. “I respect it because I would do the same thing. They want to make me work and I’m going to try to make them better, too.”

Among those that the former Texas A&M standout had high praise for was South Carolina center Chris Silva.

“He’s going to be a hell of a player,” Middleton said, “and a lot of those other guys out there, too. So, I wish them nothing but the best.”

The S.C.Pro-Am continues on Thursday at 6 p.m.

