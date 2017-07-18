Officials: Missing 81-year-old man with dementia, heart condition found safe

Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.More >>
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.More >>
Police in Sumter have found 81-year-old Williams “Pete” Jackson, who was reported missing earlier on Tuesday evening..More >>
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.More >>
The US Department of Homeland Security announces an additional 15,000 temporary workers on visa available to any American business owner who can prove their business suffers 'irreparableMore >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued an advisory after the West Nile virus was detected in a bird in Richland County.More >>
After two hours in executive session at Tuesday evening's board meeting, the Sumter School Board announced that Frank Baker will retire from Sumter schools as superintendent at the end of July.More >>
