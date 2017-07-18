Officials: Missing 81-year-old man with dementia, heart condition found safe

Police in Sumter have found 81-year-old Williams “Pete” Jackson, who was reported missing earlier on Tuesday evening..

Officials said Jackson went between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday from a family member’s home on Pinkney Street.

He was wearing light-colored khaki pants, a royal blue polo-style shirt, black leather shoes, a gold watch, and a light blue denim baseball cap. He stands about 5-foot-7 but walks hunched over. He weighs between 140 and 150 pounds.

Officials said Jackson suffers from dementia and has a heart condition. Just before 11:30 p.m., authorities in Sumter said Jackson was found safe.

