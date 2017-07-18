Samuel, Cain named to Biletnikoff watch list

Deebo Samuel (left) and Deon Cain have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list (Source: WIS)

Two Palmetto State receivers have caught the eyes of a prestigious college football award committee.

South Carolina's Deebo Samuel and Clemson's Deon Cain were announced as two of 45 players named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is given to college football’s top receiver by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.

A preseason third-team All-SEC selection, Samuel has 71 career catches for 944 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Last year, Samuel also provided six touchdowns with 98 rushing yards on 15 carries. He also returned one kickoff for a score and threw a touchdown pass as well.

Samuel, a redshirt junior wide receiver out of Inman, S.C., is one of four SEC receivers on the Biletnikoff List.

Cain finished the 2017 season with 38 catches for 724 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Tigers secure the national title.

Against Alabama in the national title game, Cain has five catches for 94 yards.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 13, 2017. A week later, the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee will announce the three finalists for the award.

Here’s a look at the full watch list.

Sergio Bailey II, Eastern Michigan

Linell Bonner, Houston

Adam Breneman, Massachusetts

Ventell Bryant, Temple

Deon Cain, Clemson

Keke Coutee, Texas Tech

Deondre Douglas, Troy

Jonathan Duhart, Old Dominion

Shay Fields, Colorado

Michael Gallup, Colorado State

James Gardner, Miami (Ohio)

Devin Gray, Cincinnati

Andy Isabella, Massachusetts

Richie James, Middle Tennessee

Jon’Vea Johnson, Toledo

KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Allen Lazard, Iowa State

Tavares Martin Jr., Washington State

Jalen McCleskey, Oklahoma State

Anthony Miller, Memphis

Scott Miller, Bowling Green

J’Mon Moore, Missouri

Dante Pettis, Washington

Ervin Philips, Syracuse

Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech

T.J. Rahming, Duke

Ahmmon Richards, Miami

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Demetris Robertson, California

Devin Ross, Colorado

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Steven Sims Jr., Kansas

Tre’Quan Smith, UCF

Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

Allenzae Staggers, Southern Miss

Courtland Sutton, SMU

Cody Thompson, Toledo

Emanuel Thompson, Troy

James Washington, Oklahoma State

Jester Weah, Pitt

Nick Westbrook, Indiana

Jimmy Williams, East Carolina

Corey Willis, Central Michigan

Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

