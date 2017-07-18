Samuel, Cain named to Biletnikoff watch list - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Samuel, Cain named to Biletnikoff watch list

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Deebo Samuel (left) and Deon Cain have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list (Source: WIS) Deebo Samuel (left) and Deon Cain have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two Palmetto State receivers have caught the eyes of a prestigious college football award committee.

South Carolina's Deebo Samuel and Clemson's Deon Cain were announced as two of 45 players named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is given to college football’s top receiver by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.

A preseason third-team All-SEC selection, Samuel has 71 career catches for 944 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Last year, Samuel also provided six touchdowns with 98 rushing yards on 15 carries. He also returned one kickoff for a score and threw a touchdown pass as well.

Samuel, a redshirt junior wide receiver out of Inman, S.C., is one of four SEC receivers on the Biletnikoff List.

Cain finished the 2017 season with 38 catches for 724 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Tigers secure the national title.

Against Alabama in the national title game, Cain has five catches for 94 yards.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 13, 2017. A week later, the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee will announce the three finalists for the award.

Here’s a look at the full watch list.

Sergio Bailey II, Eastern Michigan
Linell Bonner, Houston
Adam Breneman, Massachusetts
Ventell Bryant, Temple
Deon Cain, Clemson
Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
Deondre Douglas, Troy
Jonathan Duhart, Old Dominion
Shay Fields, Colorado
Michael Gallup, Colorado State
James Gardner, Miami (Ohio)
Devin Gray, Cincinnati
Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
Richie James, Middle Tennessee
Jon’Vea Johnson, Toledo
KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State
Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Allen Lazard, Iowa State
Tavares Martin Jr., Washington State
Jalen McCleskey, Oklahoma State
Anthony Miller, Memphis
Scott Miller, Bowling Green
J’Mon Moore, Missouri
Dante Pettis, Washington
Ervin Philips, Syracuse
Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech
T.J. Rahming, Duke
Ahmmon Richards, Miami
Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Demetris Robertson, California
Devin Ross, Colorado
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Steven Sims Jr., Kansas
Tre’Quan Smith, UCF
Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame
Allenzae Staggers, Southern Miss
Courtland Sutton, SMU
Cody Thompson, Toledo
Emanuel Thompson, Troy
James Washington, Oklahoma State
Jester Weah, Pitt
Nick Westbrook, Indiana
Jimmy Williams, East Carolina
Corey Willis, Central Michigan
Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

