Sumter School Board: Superintendent will retire at the end of July

The Sumter School District's board announced that the superintendent will retire at the end of July. (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

After two hours in executive session at Tuesday evening's board meeting, the Sumter School Board announced that Frank Baker will retire from Sumter schools as superintendent at the end of July.

An interim superintendent will be named in the coming days.

The announcement comes after months of turmoil for the Sumter School District.

The Sumter School District hired a consultant who found a budget hole was caused by widespread overspending in the Sumter schools to the tune of $6.2 million. In mid-January, the school board approved $6.8 million in budget cuts.

Many in the community had been calling for Baker's termination due to the longstanding financial struggle the district is facing.

Dr. Frank Baker has served as the superintendent of the Sumter County School district since 2013. He previously served as the superintendent at Sumter County School District 2, before consolidation.

His current contract shows he makes around $185,000 a year. That contract was renewed back in January 2016 and would have ended in June 2020.

