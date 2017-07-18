Man sentenced to 50 years in 2015 murder of aspiring teacher

A man will spend 50 years in prison for the 2015 murder of a Columbia man.

Ibin Patterson, 47, was sentenced Tuesday after entering a guilty plea inside a Richland County General Sessions courtroom.

Patterson was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Columbia police say Patterson shot and killed Timothy Gentry, 32, in Columbia in the summer of 2015. Gentry was an aspiring teacher and worked with people with disabilities.

Patterson was arrested a few months later after he shot at police and hid out on a rooftop for hours.

Patterson is expected to be housed at a South Carolina Department of Corrections facility.

