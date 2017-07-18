Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at birthday party

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Christopher Collingwood after firing shots at a birthday party this past weekend.

According to officials, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Kips Lane. Witnesses said a fight took place over some missing property including an ice cooler and a radio. A man, who was celebrating his birthday, was stabbed by the 31-year-old Collingwood who demanded that the items be returned.

Witnesses said Collingwood left only to return in a vehicle and fire shots as he passed by. One of the shots struck a second man in the upper torso.

Both men were taken to the local hospital to receive medical attention.

Collingwood was later arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

A bond of $10,000 was set on the two weapons charges, but bond was denied on the attempted murder charge.

If convicted, Collingwood could serve up to 30 years for each attempted murder charge.

