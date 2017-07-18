City of Columbia to hold sessions to discuss flood recovery programs

A Midlands home was severely damaged after flooding in October 2015. (Source: WIS)

Efforts to recover from the October 2015 floods are continuing in Columbia.

The City of Columbia’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery staff will host three Disaster Recovery Program sessions this month.

Each session is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will provide residents with information about programs that could help with the recovery process, including learning more about eligibility for available funding and how to get it.

Officials say the sessions are open to the public and no registration is required.

Here are the dates for upcoming sessions:

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

12 noon – 1:30 p.m.

1650 Park Circle (Lourie Center)

Monday, July 24, 2017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

2111 Simpkins Lane (Cecil Tillis Center)

Monday, July 31, 2017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1113 Parkside Drive (Earlewood Park)

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

12 noon – 1:30 p.m.

1113 Parkside Drive (Earlewood Park)

