Eclectic Texas mansion filled with dolls is the stuff of nightmares listed at $1.275 million

RICHMOND, TX (WIS) - If you're looking to be thoroughly creeped out by a beautiful home straight out of a Tim Burton movie, look no further - there's a home for you in Richmond, TX.

The home, located at 4302 Colony West Drive in the Houston suburb is gated and has a mannequin dressed in western garb at the door. Doesn't that sound inviting?!

The home is owned by an artist and her family - and can be yours - for $1.275 million.

This five bedroom, five bathroom home sits on two acres and is a beautiful home sitting on 7,406 square feet.

The listing describes the home as follows:

Unbelievable value for this custom home on +/- 2 acres on Jones Creek. Every bell & whistle was added by the builder. Auto gate leads you to a circle drive or back to a 4 car garage. Home has both formals, family room, study, art studio, game room, trophy room, pool, outdoor kitchen, fabulous kitchen & garage apartment. You truly have to let this one sink in to appreciate all the extras. Massive master suite w/oversized shower & whirlpool tub and BIG closets. On the creek, but not in floodplain.

What the description does NOT include are what appears to be thousands of dolls, mannequins, and pieces of art throughout the home, on the walls, and hanging from the ceiling.

There's a mannequin sitting at the bar in the kitchen. There's a mannequin at the foot of one bed. There are two mannequins hanging from the ceilings throughout the home.

But the contents do not go to the eventual buyer. The artist is taking all of the items with her.

If only these walls...or dolls...could talk...

