TX woman, 65, pleads guilty to defrauding $1.4M out of SC Michelin plant

A 65-year-old Texas woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.4 million from Michelin's North American operations in Greenville, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Theresa Lopez Santos pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud on July 18.

According to federal investigators, Santos, working as an employee of Vehicle Testing Services in Texas, was responsible for billing Michelin for services provided to them by VTS.

However, Michelin accountants noticed discrepancies in billing from the company and began an investigation. The FBI got involved and determined Santos had been defrauding Michelin over a two-year period and putting the money into VTS in an attempt to keep the business from failing.

Santos faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

