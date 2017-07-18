Plex HiWire plans to open third Midlands location

Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.More >>
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.More >>
The US Department of Homeland Security announces an additional 15,000 temporary workers on visa available to any American business owner who can prove their business suffers 'irreparable harm' without the extra workers.More >>
On Monday, Anderson County rescue units returned to Lake Hartwell in day three of the search for a missing man believed to have drowned on Saturday.More >>
Plex HiWire plans to open a third Midlands location, in addition to current entertainment centers at Sandhill and Irmo.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
