Sheriff warns of counterfeit money being passed in Kershaw Co.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be aware of counterfeit money being passed in the county.

The Sheriff's office posted this alert on its Facebook page Tuesday:

During the past several weeks local merchants in the Lugoff area have received several counterfeit $20 bills. According to the US Secret Service they have received reports of this.

The bills are decent quality and could easily fool an unsuspecting merchant or citizen. The serial number on all of these bills is MA78007142B. The bills do NOT have the imbedded stripes.

If you receive one of these $20 counterfeit bills do your best to obtain a description of the person passing them, to include their vehicle identification if you are in a position to observe that.

The next step is to contact Kershaw County 911 Dispatch at 803-424-4000. They will dispatch a deputy to take a report and obtain the counterfeit bills.

If you have any information that could help deputies find the people who are distributing these bills, contact contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.