Threat of 'irreparable harm' licenses businesses to apply for 15,000 more workers on visa

The US Department of Homeland Security announces an additional 15,000 temporary workers on visa available to any American business owner who can prove their business suffers "irreparable harm" without the extra workers.



In South Carolina, this could be good news to those in the hotel and restaurant industry. The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's Bobby Williams says businesses along the coast, where tourism thrives, are likely to see the benefit.



The DHS will allow the 15,000 workers under H-2B, which is a temporary non-agriculture worker. There were 84,627 in the US in 2016, 76,699 of those from North American countries, 61,128 from Mexico, and 9,570 from Jamaica, according to the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

