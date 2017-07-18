Deputies: Key used to open door in restaurant burglary

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video from a restaurant burglary, hoping someone has information that could lead them to an arrest.

On July 5, a person used a store key to enter the KFC on Broad River Road. Once inside, $1,800 was stolen from the store safe. Surveillance video from the incident is attached to this story.

Investigators don't know yet how the person got a copy of the key.

If you recognize the person in the video or if you have any information that could help deputies make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

