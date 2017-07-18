Gas station robbery investigated

Columbia Police are investigating a holdup at a Garners Ferry Road gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Circle K on Garners Ferry Road near the Shoppes at Woodhill shopping center.

Nobody was hurt. Police have not yet released a description of the robber.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

