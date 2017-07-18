Car crashes into convenience store

Police in West Columbia are trying to determine how a vehicle ended up crashing into a convenience store overnight.

It happened at Al's Car Wash and Exxon Happy Mart on Charleston Highway at about 2:15 a.m.

The owner, Al Murrell, says he doesn't think anyone was hurt. WIS is working to get more information.

The vehicle has been removed from the building.

