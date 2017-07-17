'Operation Southern Shield' hits roadways in SC, four other southern states

There's a new push to keep you safe while on the road.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety kicked off a new speed enforcement campaign called "Operation Southern Shield" on Monday.

Through July 23, law enforcement in the southeast will be cracking down on speed violations, driving under the influence, distracted driving and failure to buckle up.

Law enforcement in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama are participating.

SCDPS Director Leroy Smith said too many lives are lost on roadways in the Southeastern United States as a result of those who violate the most basic traffic safety laws.



“It is tragic to see a summer vacation end with a highway fatality because someone chose to violate or ignore traffic laws that – if followed – could prevent crashes and save lives,” Smith said. “If the motoring public would take one important step – reduce their speed behind the wheel – we could start to see lives saved immediately on our roadways.”

So far, 525 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2017, compared to 527 in 2016.

“We all know that summer brings increased congestion on our roads as residents and tourists alike enjoy all that South Carolina has to offer from the mountains to the coast,” said Highway Patrol Commander Chris Williamson. “Our goal: help people arrive alive by reducing traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.”

