After passionate pleas against, Lexington-Richland 5 board votes yes on purchase of land for proposed new school

The Lexington-Richland District 5 board voted yes to the purchase of land on Amicks Ferry Road with the hope to build a new school there. (Source: Mike DeSumma/WIS)

After an evening of long and passionate debates on the purchase of land, the Lexington-Richland 5 school board voted in favor of the purchase of land, with the desire to build a new school on the property.

The motion passed with a 6-1 vote, with board member Jan Hammond being the lone no vote. Many residents walked out in frustration after a long evening of debate. School board leaders are looking to build the news school for Chapin off Amicks Ferry Road near Lake Tide Drive.

There was added security is in place for the board’s meeting after the district claimed it received threats on the matter. District officials say it came in the form of an anonymous letter directed at staff and one member of the school board.

"This site is not a good location for a school, from safety to the coats involved in the due diligence, I really hope that they will listen and take our advice to heart," Amicks Ferry Road resident Charli Wessinger said.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.