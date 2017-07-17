Moore named to Butkus Award watch list

Skai Moore has been added to another preseason award watch list.

The senior linebacker most recently has been announced as one of 51 players selected to the Butkus Award Watch List.

The award is presented by the Butkus Foundation for college football's best linebacker.

Moore, who was previously named to the Nagurski watch list, was sidelined for the entire season a year ago due to a neck injury, but he posted impressive numbers back in 2015. His junior campaign saw Moore lead the team with 111 tackles and four interceptions.

Moore led the Gamecocks for three straight years in tackles. During his career, the Cooper City, Fla., native totaled 260 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Award semifinalists will be announced on October 30 and finalists will be announced on November 20.

The winner will be notified on or before December 5.

Moore is one of 11 SEC linebackers on the list and is one of three linebackers representing a school from the Palmetto State.

Here's a look at the full list:

Genard Avery, Memphis

Jerome Baker, Ohio State

Davin Bellamy, Georgia

Keishawn Bierria, Washington

Eric Boggs, Appalachian State

Oren Burks, Vanderbilt

Jason Cabinda, Penn State

Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

Jermaine Carter, Maryland

Jack Cichy, Wisconsin

Koron Crump, Arizona State

Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State

Devante Downs, California

Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

Rashaan Evans, Alabama

DeMarquis Gates, Mississippi

Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas

Shaquem Griffin, UCF

Porter Gustin, USC

Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama

James Hearns, Louisville

Manase Hungalu, Oregon State

Malik Jefferson, Texas

Josey Jewell, Iowa

Jordan Jones, Kentucky

Kendall Joseph, Clemson

Junior Joseph, Connecticut

Peter Kalambayi, Stanford

Arden Key, LSU

Micah Kiser, Virginia

Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

Mike McCray, Michigan

Skai Moore, South Carolina

Airius Moore, North Carolina State

Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame

Uchenna Nwosu, USC

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

D.J. Palmore, Navy

Jacob Pugh, Florida State

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.)

Tegray Scales, Indiana

Cameron Smith, USC

Sione Teuhema, Southeastern Lousiana

Matthew Thomas, Florida State

Azeem Victor, Washington

Fred Warner, BYU

Tre' Williams, Auburn

Chris Worley, Ohio State

Trevon Young, Louisville

Kenny Young, UCLA

