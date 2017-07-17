Moore named to Butkus Award watch list - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Moore named to Butkus Award watch list

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Skai Moore has been added to another preseason award watch list. 

The senior linebacker most recently has been announced as one of 51 players selected to the Butkus Award Watch List.  

The award is presented by the Butkus Foundation for college football's best linebacker.  

Moore, who was previously named to the Nagurski watch list, was sidelined for the entire season a year ago due to a neck injury, but he posted impressive numbers back in 2015. His junior campaign saw Moore lead the team with 111 tackles and four interceptions.  

Moore led the Gamecocks for three straight years in tackles. During his career, the Cooper City, Fla., native totaled 260 tackles and 11 interceptions.  

Award semifinalists will be announced on October 30 and finalists will be announced on November 20.  

The winner will be notified on or before December 5.

Moore is one of 11 SEC linebackers on the list and is one of three linebackers representing a school from the Palmetto State.

Here's a look at the full list: 

Genard Avery, Memphis 

Jerome Baker, Ohio State 

Davin Bellamy, Georgia 

Keishawn Bierria, Washington 

Eric Boggs, Appalachian State 

Oren Burks, Vanderbilt 

Jason Cabinda, Penn State 

Lorenzo Carter, Georgia 

Jermaine Carter, Maryland 

Jack Cichy, Wisconsin 

Koron Crump, Arizona State 

Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State 

Devante Downs, California 

Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech 

T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin 

Rashaan Evans, Alabama 

DeMarquis Gates, Mississippi 

Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas 

Shaquem Griffin, UCF 

Porter Gustin, USC 

Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama 

James Hearns, Louisville 

Manase Hungalu, Oregon State 

Malik Jefferson, Texas 

Josey Jewell, Iowa 

Jordan Jones, Kentucky 

Kendall Joseph, Clemson 

Junior Joseph, Connecticut 

Peter Kalambayi, Stanford 

Arden Key, LSU 

Micah Kiser, Virginia 

Darius Leonard, South Carolina State 

Mike McCray, Michigan 

Skai Moore, South Carolina 

Airius Moore, North Carolina State 

Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame 

Uchenna Nwosu, USC 

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma 

D.J. Palmore, Navy 

Jacob Pugh, Florida State 

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (Fla.) 

Tegray Scales, Indiana 

Cameron Smith, USC 

Sione Teuhema, Southeastern Lousiana 

Matthew Thomas, Florida State 

Azeem Victor, Washington 

Fred Warner, BYU 

Tre' Williams, Auburn 

Chris Worley, Ohio State 

Trevon Young, Louisville 

Kenny Young, UCLA 

