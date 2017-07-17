FIRST ALERT: The first 100-degree days of 2017 are coming...

It’s about to get really hot in the Midlands with highs will reach about 100 degrees for actual high temperatures. The Midlands has not seen temperatures in the 100s since July 31, 2016, when we saw a high temp that day at 101.

"It’s going to feel much, much hotter though – more like 105 to 110 degrees because of the humidity," First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown said. "More than likely, heat advisories will be issued."

The heat that’s been out west for weeks will slowly creep into the east. This will give us very hot and drier conditions Friday into the weekend making for the hottest temperatures of the summer. Daytime highs will see near or a bit above 100 degrees and our heat index will become a concern as we could see 110 degrees to 113 degrees more on this to come as we move through the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 90s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 90s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90s

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs the upper 90s

