Samuel named to Hornung Award preseason watch list

USC players continue to garner attention ahead of the 2017 season making their way onto preseason award watch lists.

This time, it's redshirt junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel who finds himself on the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list.

The award is presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Last season, Samuel led all USC receivers with receptions and 783 yards in 10 games to bounce back from an injury-plagued as a redshirt freshman. In 2015, Samuel caught 12 passes for 161 yards in just five games.

Samuel is among 46 players named to the preseason watch list. He is among eight SEC players to make the list.

2017 Watch List Selections

Jaire, Alexander, Louisville

Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Braxton Berrios, Miami

Evan Berry, Tennessee

Antonio Callaway, Florida

Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Andrew Celis, Nevada

Jared Cornelius, Arkansas

Nacarius Fant, WKU

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

George Frazier, Colorado

LaQuivonte Gonzalez, Kansas

Janarion Grant, Rutgers

Derrius Guice, LSU

Quadree Henderson, Pitt

Derwin James, Florida State

Richie James, Middle Tennessee

D’Ernest Johnson, USF

Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Xaiver Johnson, South Alabama

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Keith Kirkwood, Temple

DJ Moore, Maryland

Jamal Morrow, Washington State

Charles Nelson Oregon

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Dante Pettis, Washington

Darius Phillips, Western Michigan

Tony Pollard, Memphis

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Nebraska

Byron Pringle, Kansas State

Trever Ryen, Iowa State

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Jaylen Samuels, NC State

Jeff Smith, Boston College

Allenzae Staggers, Southern Mississippi

Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech

Blaise Taylor, Arkansas State

Kavontae Turpin, TCU

Tre Watson, California

Braeden West, SMU

Jordan Whitehead, Pitt

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Devonte Williams, Indiana

Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

Shaun Wilson, Duke

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.