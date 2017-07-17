SSgt. shocks family with his return in the most baseball way possible

A driving rainstorm and thousands of miles were not going to separate this serviceman from his family and a surprise visit during the Columbia Fireflies' game against the Kannapolis Intimidators this weekend.

SSgt. Eukenya Lewis, who has been stationed overseas for the past several months, shocked his family with his return -- 20 days early -- on Saturday night in the most baseball way possible.

Lewis' family, wife Priscila, and kids Kayla and Joel were invited to make the first pitch.

The group was treated to a video message from the proud pop first, who said he was sending his message from an "undisclosed location."

"I'm proud to be an American," Lewis said. "I'm even more proud to continue my family's long-standing traditions of military service, but I'll always be most proud of being a father of two amazing kids and husband to an amazing wife."

But his location wasn't quite undisclosed. In fact, all the family had to do was look behind them while Lewis -- in uniform No. 25. -- stood behind home plate with a catcher's mask and mitt.

Kayla got the opportunity to make the pitch. While she didn't make it over home plate, she certainly got a home run instead when her father took off the catcher's mask and gave his family a big hug.

Welcome home, SSgt. Lewis.

