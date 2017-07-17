DHEC issues swimming advisory for the Saluda River

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a swimming advisory for a portion of the Saluda River on Sunday. (Source: WIS)

The statement is in response to "higher than normal bacteria levels" at Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia.

The advisory says:

A section of the Saluda River at Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia has been placed under a swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported today. The affected area includes the section of the river that runs the length of Saluda Shoals Park. Higher than normal bacteria levels have been detected in this section of the river, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal. Recreational activities that involve submersion in the river where there is a possibility of swallowing water should be avoided. People with open cuts or wounds should also avoid contact with the water. Temporary advisory signs will be placed in the area found to have high levels of bacteria in the water. DHEC is monitoring the situation. A news release will be issued and the signs removed once the area is safe for swimming.

@SCDHEC - 7/17, Saluda River shows improved conditions. Out of an abundance of caution, swimming advisories remain in place. More to come. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) July 17, 2017

