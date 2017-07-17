Trio of men wanted for stealing $10K in welding units

This Cadillac Escalade is being sought in connection with this case. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

A group of men is wanted in connection with the theft of two pricey welding rigs, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators say the group of three men broke into two work trucks at Hills Machinery on Atlas Way on June 26 and made off with two Bobcat Model 250 welders valued at $10,000.

On top of that, according to investigators, the men caused $5,000 in damage just breaking into the business and the trucks.

Deputies say once the men got what they were after, they made off in a light in color Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

