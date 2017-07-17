Jackie Bradley, Jr. made the darndest catch last night against the Yankees

Jackie Bradley, Jr. Remember him, don't you?

Of course you do. Because the former South Carolina Gamecocks slugger and current member of the Boston Red Sox may have lit up your Twitter timeline last night with the darndest catch.

Bradley, Jr., who was in the outfield Sunday night in the Red Sox's doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, made a potentially game-saving catch against MLB Home Run Champion Aaron Judge.

Check the highlight below and don't forget to pick your jaw off the floor when you're done.

The Red Sox went on to beat the Yankees 3-0 and also brought Bradley, Jr.'s former coach to his feet.

@JackieBradleyJr are you kidding me! — Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) July 17, 2017

Heck of a catch, though, right?

