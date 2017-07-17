Boyfriend in case of woman left for dead outside hospital now charged with murder

The boyfriend of the woman who was brutally wounded and left for dead outside of a Midlands hospital in a wheelchair has now been charged with her murder.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Albertus Lewis is now charged with murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the July 5 case.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the victim, identified as Mayra Sanchez, 20, was dropped off at Palmetto Health Richland around 4:30 that morning.

Sanchez later died at the hospital.

Deputies said Lewis placed Sanchez inside the wheelchair.

