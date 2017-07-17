Deputies investigate shooting on Percival Rd.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Sunday.

It happened in the 600 block of Percival Road around 10 p.m.

Deputies have not yet said how badly the victim was hurt or released other information.

If you know anything that can help investigators make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

