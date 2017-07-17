FIRST ALERT: "Dangerously hot" temperatures coming for weekend

Let’s enjoy the cooler temperatures and the rain the next few days as big time summer heat will be here by the end of the week. A weak area of low pressure is over the state, that along with daytime heating will give us a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday.

The low may have enough life to hang on for Tuesday however, it should be gone by Wednesday with only isolated afternoon storms.



The heat that’s been out west for weeks will slowly creep into the east. This will give us very hot and drier conditions Friday into the weekend making for the hottest temperatures of the summer. Daytime highs will see near or a bit above 100° and our heat index will become a concern as we could see 110°-113° more on this to come as we move through the week.



Monday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs lower 90s



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs lower 90s



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s



Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs upper 90s

