Swearinger brings back Gamecock greats for charity hoops contest

Former South Carolina defensive back D.J. Swearinger hosted his first annual Celebrity Alumni basketball game on Saturday night at Benedict College bringing out several famous Gamecocks to the hardwood.

Former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, first rounders Stephon Gilmore and Melvin Ingram, Stephen Garcia and many more were among those a part of the event with proceeds going to the Palmetto Children’s Hopsital.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was also in attendance to support Swearinger and his cause.

