Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lexington County crash

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a single car crash that happened Saturday night.

Marty Shealy Jr., 33, of Batesburg died at the scene of the crash due to traumatic injuries he received after he crashed into a tree on Willow Forks Road in Lexington County. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A second person who was in the car with Shealy was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.