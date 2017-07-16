Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lexington County crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lexington County crash

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a single car crash that happened Saturday night.

Marty Shealy Jr., 33, of Batesburg died at the scene of the crash due to traumatic injuries he received after he crashed into a tree on Willow Forks Road in Lexington County. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the coroner. 

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A second person who was in the car with Shealy was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

