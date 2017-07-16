Coroner identifies Lee Correctional inmate who died Saturday

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl, who has been missing since early Sunday morning.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a shot birdie putt on the final hole to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women's Open.More >>
Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.More >>
The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to the president's base.More >>
An inmate at the Lee Correctional Institution died Saturday night following an incident that is now under investigation, according to the Lee County Coroner.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
In a word, HOT. More words: humid, muggy, ugh! But changes are on the way by the weekend.More >>
Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a single car crash that happened Saturday night.More >>
The Gamecock National Champions give back to the community.More >>
