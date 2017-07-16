Coroner identifies Lee Correctional inmate who died Saturday

22-year-old Christian Ray was pronounced dead at a hospital in Florence County just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. (Source: Department of Corrections)

An inmate at the Lee Correctional Institution died Saturday night in a fight that is now under investigation, according to the Lee County Coroner.

22-year-old Christian Ray was pronounced dead at a hospital in Florence County just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner says an autopsy for Ray will be performed Monday morning in Newberry County.

Details remain very limited at this time about what exactly happened.The South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating and we will continue to update you with the latest details as they become available.

Ray was serving a seven-year sentence for an attempted armed robbery in Richland County. He was booked in October of 2014 and had about four years left on his sentence.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.