Gamecock women give back to community for champions day of service

The Gamecock National Champions give back to the community.

On Saturday, the Gamecock Women's basketball team held its Community champions day of community service at Hyatt Park. Players and coaches were on hand working on landscaping, cleaning, and painting projects at the park. The team also helped update the basketball court.

Head Coach Dawn Staley said she hopes the new court will help inspire local young talent to chase their dreams.

"The community is always a great thing because this is where hope begins, hope begins for a lot of young people. And for it to be a basketball court is only befitting since basketball was my choice of sport,” Coach Staley said. “I think it's going to be helpful to the young people and to the community that started their dreams here and hopefully live their dreams out like at a place like USC or any other university or college across the country."

The public was also invited to come out and enjoy various game-day activities at the park including bounce houses and free food.

