4 arrested, charged after raid on Sumter home nets drugs, cash, and guns

Freddie McCullough (far left), Ruth Wells (center left), Jermaine Smith (center right), and Antonio Wilson (far right) were arrested after a raid on Wednesday. (Source: Sumter Police)

Four people in Sumter are now behind bars after a raid by the Sumter Police Department on Wednesday.

Freddie McCullough, 64, faces an attempted murder charge. Ruth Wells, 51, faces multiple drug distribution charges. Jermaine Smith, 36, and Antonio Wilson, 28, also face multiple drug trafficking charges. Another person, who has not been identified by authorities, was also arrested on a contempt of magistrate’s court charge.

Officers raided a home located at 557 Main Street late Wednesday afternoon. Inside the home officers found a large quantity of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, four firearms, $1500 in cash, and a suspect from a shooting incident back in June.

Detectives said they were able to link McCullough to a shooting on June 30.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation with the Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit along with other specialized units within the Sumter Police Department.

All of the suspects were booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.