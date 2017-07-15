Many enjoy summer fun at 5th annual Reggaetronics Music Festival

On Saturday, Lake Murray was a scene of summer fun!

People watched musical acts perform a floating barge on the lake from their boats and in the water during the fifth annual Reggaetronic Festival.

The free event started at 11 a.m. Saturday morning with six acts taking to the stage. Several of the artists are national recording artists in reggae, hip hop, funk and electronic music.

One of the acts, Styles and Complete, has ties here in the Carolinas. On the boat ride to the concert stage, they told WIS they couldn’t wait to take in the scene of the lake and the crowd.

“We got a good fan base in Columbia just from coming here so often, and there's a lot of people excited to see us,” DJ Complete explained. “I know we got a lot of our fans out here so we're just excited to see what the energy is like, ya know, having everybody partying on a boat and having the stage being on a barge. Looking forward to seeing what the vibe is like just bringing it home and showing everybody a good time."

The concert on the lake is made possible thanks to local sponsors.

Nearly all sponsorship dollars go to support a benefactor each year. This year that benefactor is 'Camp Mates' which is a summer activities camp for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.