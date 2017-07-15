Columbia authorities host first 'Swim Safe Day'

Richland County opened its pools on Saturday to let the community swim for free while Columbia Fire and the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined in with free swim lessons.

The event was called Swim Safe Day. It was started as a response to the already high number of drownings we've seen this year. A few weeks ago, Columbia had 6 drownings in just two weeks.

Fire officials said they were targeting people of all ages hoping to be a good resource of swim and safety basics.

"We just got him ducking his head underwater, so one step at a time I guess,” Isabelle Willis-Foust said about her son who was learning swim lessons on Saturday. “But definitely, I want him to be safe, and I want him to be comfortable in the water and enjoy it."

Organizers say they hope to continue the event again next year and maybe begin lessons even earlier in the summer season.

