Volunteer firefighters announce gender of their baby using fire engine

You've probably seen plenty of gender reveal videos but nothing quite like this!

In Camden on Saturday, two volunteer firefighters, Tierra Cantley and her boyfriend David Hinson, hosted a gender reveal party with their family and friends at Goodale State Park.

There was food and activities for everyone to enjoy but it was how they chose to reveal their baby’s gender that was the highlight of the party.

The couple used a Flat Rock Fire Department fire engine to shoot out pink water symbolizing the baby will be a girl.

Both of the parents-to-be volunteer for the Shepherd Fire Department. Cantley's mother told WIS Hinson won first place volunteer for the department and Cantley won second. The couple has been together for about two years.

Our best wishes and congratulations to that happy couple!

