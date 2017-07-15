Opponents of new Chapin school say they don't condone 'threats' made against district

Property owners united against a new elementary school being proposed for Amicks Ferry Road say they are hoping to move their cause forward Monday night.

This comes as added security will be on hand for a meeting of the board of trustees for Lexington Richland School District Five. The board is likely to cast a pivotal vote on whether to buy the land off of Amicks Ferry Road near Lake Tide Drive for the project.

Officials with the district say the extra law enforcement is being called in after a threatening note was sent to the district office. Officials say the contents of that letter were directed to at least one member of the school board as well as district staff.

"It boggles my mind," Charli Wessinger, who lives off of Amicks Ferry Road and is against the project said. “I commend them {the board} on wanting to protect everyone involved because this is a touchy subject."

Over several months residents along Amicks Ferry Road have spoken out firmly against building a school there. Among their concerns are the potential impacts on traffic and congestion in the area.

Despite their differences with the school board, however, opponents say they do not condone any threatening behavior and are hoping for meaningful dialogue at Monday’s meeting.

"We're always optimistic because you never know,” Mike Whitehurst who also lives off Amicks Ferry Road and is against the project said. "When a piece of information or something that comes to fruition may open the eyes of particular trustees as far as stepping back and saying 'Hey! we may need to look at alternative sites.’"

Monday's meeting is set to get underway at 7 p.m. at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies in Chapin. With the security screening and the size of the expected crowd district officials are asking people to give an extra 30 minutes to get inside.

