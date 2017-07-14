Deputy: Dramatic chase on Live PD was a response to shots fired call

A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
The two Richland County deputies who responded to the dramatic chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle flipping and crashing with a child inside in Columbia said on A&E's Live PD Friday that deputies were initially responding to a call of shots fired.More >>
An accident involving two cars traveling on Interstate 77 has resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.More >>
Columbia native, banking icon, and former Augusta Nationals chairman William Woodward "Hootie Johnson has passed away.More >>
Heavy rain and gusty winds could disrupt your weekend.More >>
It has a history dating back more than eight decades and it has been home to some of the game’s best players. But Capital City Stadium has been locked up and unused for years as newer ballparks have been built in Columbia and Lexington County.More >>
