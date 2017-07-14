Woman dies from injuries in motorcycle-vehicle collision on Broad River Rd.

Police on the scene of an accident on July 12 on Broad River Road. (Source: Columbia Police/Twitter)

The passenger on a motorcycle that was involved in a "serious collision" on July 12 has died of her injuries, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as 18-year-old Courtney A. Knight. She died from serious head trauma after the collision happened on July 12 at the 3600 block of Broad River Road.

The collision involved four people - two were aboard a 1982 Yamaha motorcycle and two others in a 2001 Toyota Camry. Investigators believe that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Broad River Road while the car was attempting to turn left into a shopping center parking lot.

The preliminary information shows that the Toyota's driver failed to yield to the motorcycle, causing the two on board to be ejected. The motorcycle driver is still being treated at a local hospital and has broken bones, abrasions, and head trauma.

The driver of the Toyota has been cited for failing to yield the right of way.

