CPD: Nuisance hotel on Two Notch Rd. closes on Friday

The Bestway Inn on Two Notch Road has closed its doors. (Source: Google Images)

An owner of a hotel on Two Notch Road surrendered his business license, effectively closing the doors after it was declared a nuisance by the Columbia Police Department.

According to a release from CPD, the owner/operator of the Bestway Inn, located at 2322 Two Notch Road, received a letter from CPD on their intention to declare the hotel a nuisance.

K. Patel met with CPD officials on July 10 to discuss the excessive calls for service, narcotics activity, and prostitution. All of those activities "contribute to slum and blight in the area," CPD says.

Between June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017, 138 calls for service were made to this hotel, with 42 incident reports made at the Bestway Inn. The called ranged from shots fired, shootings with injuries, narcotics use and transactions, trespassing complaints, and special property checks.

During that meeting, Patel agreed to turn is his business license, signing a formal agreement with the City of Columbia.

"This is another example of applying the revised nuisance ordinance dealing with nuisance properties that have resulted in the voluntary surrender of a business license," CPD Chief Skip Holbrook said." We are continuing to identify establishments in the Two Notch Road corridor that are negatively impacting the quality of life for the residents of that area, and holding owner/operators of the businesses accountable.”

Operating a business without a business license, or when the license has been surrendered or revoked, would be considered a criminal act for which a person could be arrested and subject to a penalty pursuant to Section 8-40 (b) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Columbia.

