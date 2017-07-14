CPD: Nuisance hotel on Two Notch Rd. closes on Friday

The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
An owner of a hotel on Two Notch Road surrendered his business license, effectively closing the doors after it was declared a nuisance by the Columbia Police Department.More >>
A critical unit is opening for patients requiring critical care.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
Standing at the crumbling shell of a building that was once her home in Irmo, Tiffany McGlockton still gets emotional.More >>
A sole shoe placed on the side of Mineral Springs Road in Lexington has been getting a lot of attention lately. It’s the mystery on Mineral Springs Road.More >>
If you're in the Orangeburg area and need a job, brush off your resume. Here's the information you need for a two-day event coming up.More >>
