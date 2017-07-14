After truck plowed into her sons' rooms, crime victim shares thoughts on new law

Standing at the crumbling shell of a building that was once her home in Irmo, Tiffany McGlockton still gets emotional.

"Beyond words. I am fortunate beyond words,” she said.

McGlockton is quick to point that out because she's not lying. Her two young boys are lucky to be alive.

"I would have literally lost my mind,” McGlockton said.

Back in February, her morning started with a literal bang.

"I woke up thinking something has fallen in the house,” she remembered.

Her first instinct was to check on the boys.

"I went to my younger son's door, and I reached my hand in, thinking I was going to touch some furniture or something and push it out of the way, but I actually put it on my 7-year-old's head,” she recalled. “So I went to my second son's room, and same thing, opened the door, only could get it open ten inches, and horrifically, when I put my hand in, I'm thinking I'm going to touch some furniture to move it out of the way. I put my hand right on the hood of a pick-up truck."

Troopers say a suspected drunk driver swerved off Hollingshed Road and plowed into the side of her Irmo home.

"So these children are literally almost walking on their graves,” she said as she and her sons walked through the home on Friday. It practically hasn’t been touched since that February day.

McGlockton explained the truck made impact with the wall between her two sons’ rooms. By doing so, it missed both of them by just inches.

"We've all gone through some emotional treatment to help us learn how to cope with this, because you don't know how to cope with a personal disaster,” she said.

Friday, when Attorney General Alan Wilson cut the ceremonial cake on a new department that'll help victims of crimes, it means victims like McGlockton have a newer, better place to go to get help.

Several victim services agencies, 65 state employees in all, have moved in together under one roof. They’ll soon call the Brown building at the State House home.

"This is probably not the best analogy, but this is a 'big-box store' that's going to consolidate all of those services in one place and make it easier for people to get all the things that they need," said Wilson.

Before the start of this month, those employees and services were all over the place -- from different State House buildings to Blythewood.

Soon, Wilson said there will be a single 1-800 number victims can call to ask questions, get action, and see what types of help are available in the first place.

Back in Irmo, McGlockton likes the consolidation plan.

"Regardless of what programs don't work or do work, when you get a blessing from God, nothing else really matters. But when you have things in place to make it easier, it helps you to heal spiritually, emotionally, and try to get back to some normalcy, if there is a chance for you to do that. I was just very fortunate,” she said.

