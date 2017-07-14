Big job fair coming to Orangeburg Co. from July 18-20

If you're in the Orangeburg area and need a job, brush off your resume. Here's the information you need for a two-day event coming up.

WHAT: Job Readiness Training

DATE: Tuesday, July 18

TIME: 9am - 3pm

DETAILS: There will be workforce development seminars on interviewing skills and workshops on preparing your resume.

LOCATION: River Oaks Convention Center // 514 Neeses Highway // Orangeburg

WHAT: Job Fair

DATE: Thursday, July 20

TIME: 10am to 1pm

DETAILS: There will be companies from health care, construction, manufacturing, education, technology and others ready to hire.

LOCATION: River Oaks Convention Center // 514 Neeses Highway // Orangeburg

To register go to www.Eventbrite.com and click on the Orangeburg 2017 Job Fair page.

MORE DETAILS: The SC Department of Social Services, SC Works, Lower Savannah Council of Governments, SC DEW, Vocational Rehabilitation, Orangeburg County Chamber, The City of Orangeburg, Veterans Affairs, and The South Atlantic Conference of Seventh-day Adventists will hold the 2-day event.

